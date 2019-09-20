Greece Historical Society celebrates golden anniversary

Founded in 1969, the Greece Historical Society has spent the past 50 years collecting, researching and preserving the history of the Town of Greece.

A celebration diner will be held Saturday, October 26 at Red Fedele’s Brook House, 920 Elmridge Center Drive. Cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. followed by a Buffet Dinner at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by a member of the Greece Performing Arts Society. Guest speakers will include New York State Historian Devin Lander and former Greece Town Supervisor Don Riley. The event includes a souvenir commemorative program booklet, historical displays and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $35 each.

All are invited to be a part of the society’s milestone anniversary by sponsoring an ad in the commemorative booklet or by taking out a personal message of recognition. Personal messages cost $25 and ad prices start at $50. The donation is tax deductible. Deadline is September 30. Visit www.greecehistoricalsociety.org to download a sponsorship order form or make a dinner reservation.

For information, call 225-7221 or email greecehistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

