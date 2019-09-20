- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 7 hours ago
Greece Historical Society celebrates golden anniversary
Founded in 1969, the Greece Historical Society has spent the past 50 years collecting, researching and preserving the history of the Town of Greece.
A celebration diner will be held Saturday, October 26 at Red Fedele’s Brook House, 920 Elmridge Center Drive. Cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. followed by a Buffet Dinner at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by a member of the Greece Performing Arts Society. Guest speakers will include New York State Historian Devin Lander and former Greece Town Supervisor Don Riley. The event includes a souvenir commemorative program booklet, historical displays and a raffle drawing. Tickets are $35 each.
All are invited to be a part of the society’s milestone anniversary by sponsoring an ad in the commemorative booklet or by taking out a personal message of recognition. Personal messages cost $25 and ad prices start at $50. The donation is tax deductible. Deadline is September 30. Visit www.greecehistoricalsociety.org to download a sponsorship order form or make a dinner reservation.
For information, call 225-7221 or email greecehistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
Provided information