It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&M

Genesee Country Village & Museum will be overrun with vampires during their Spirits of the Past Theatrical Tours, happening for one weekend only, October 17 through 20. This special evening program is different from a typical visit to the museum. Costumed guides lead guests by candlelight on 75-minute walking tours through the darker recesses of the Historic Village, where they’ll experience spine-tingling twists on historical accounts and spooky folklore, depicted in eight theatrical vignettes. It’s a unique way to re-discover the eerie tales that held Western New Yorkers in suspense some 150 years ago, and can still send shivers down spines today.

New this year, GCV&M is including specialty tours on two evenings. On Thursday, October 17, there will be a tour for guests with mobility issues requiring extra time to move between buildings. Then on Friday, October 18, there will be an ASL-interpreted tour on the schedule, to allow more of the local community an opportunity to enjoy this uniquely seasonal event. These tours, as with all Spirits tours, are by reservation only, and will fill quickly.

Along with the tours each evening, the museum is offering a Spirits Buffet Dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., enabling guests to partake either before or after their scheduled tour. The buffet will accept walk-ins, although reservations are encouraged to guarantee preferred seating times. There will also be a cash bar available for those in need of liquid courage.

Tours will begin in the early evening and run until after dark on Thursday, October 17, Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20. Tickets are $25 each or $23 for Museum members. Those who pre-purchase tickets before October 1 will get a $2 per ticket discount for any Sunday, October 20 tour. Spirits Buffet Dinners are available each evening for $15 per person, plus cash bar. Because of the intense nature of the tours, infants and children under 10 years of age are not permitted.

Advanced reservations are required. Times and availability can be found on the museum’s website, gcv.org. This popular program tends to sell out, so for best availability, pre-purchasing tickets is recommended.

