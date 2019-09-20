Museum Mondays for seniors at The Strong®

The Strong National Museum of Play offers behind-the-scenes experiences and unforgettable educational opportunities for adults age 55 and older. Through Museum Mondays for Seniors, individuals and groups can receive discounted admission to the museum, along with a guided tour of one of The Strong’s exhibits or admission to Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden.

Discover the life of museum founder Margaret Woodbury Strong with a guided tour offered on October 7, November 4, and December 2 at 11:30 a.m. Learn how the philanthropist – who was at one time the second richest woman in the world – shared the importance of play with people in the Rochester community through her vast collection of objects from around the world, including miniatures and dollhouses. View artifacts that she treasured, such as her favorite doll, Mabel. Explore the museum between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to learn more about other artifacts in The Strong’s collection.

Explore the museum’s exhibit spaces and Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden during Museum Mondays for Seniors on October 21 and 28; November 18 and 25; and December 9 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stroll through the museum’s butterfly garden – a lush, tropical environment featuring hundreds of brilliantly colored, free-flying butterflies – as you take part in nature play, a favorite pastime of museum founder Margaret Woodbury Strong. Beginning November 11, view hundreds of blue morpho butterflies as they flutter onto colorful holiday ornaments during Morpho Magic.

Tickets for Museum Mondays for Seniors are $10 and may be purchased online at https://www.museumofplay.org/visit/seniors or by calling Guest Information Services at 263-2700. These experiences are for adults age 55 and older. Photo ID is required at the time of the visit.

