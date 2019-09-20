Parenting course offers insight into emotional growth of teenagers

A four-week parenting series is being offered to parents and guardians of middle school, high school, and post-high school children to help them understand and support their children’s emotional growth and feelings during these years.

The series will be moderated by Dr. Kerri Wemett, Ph.D. in Biblical Counseling, LMSW.

The topics to be covered include:

•Session 1: (October 2) Communication

•Session 2: (October 9) Anxiety & Depression

•Session 3: (October 16) Fear & Grief

•Session 4: (October 23) Life Changes/Launching

These are relevant and real life topics that teens are facing in today’s world. The discussion-style format will help parents/guardians to better understand and support their adolescent and young adult children and suggest coping strategies to help their children handle life challenges in the future. Parents/guardians will be able to openly and honestly discuss relevant issues pertinent to today’s society and learn how to work with their children to cope, heal, and keep the lines of communication open.

All sessions are free and will be held in Spencerport’s Cosgrove Middle School Library, 2749 Spencerport Road, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

This series is hosted and funded by Ogden Presbyterian Church.

