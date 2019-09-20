Tasting event to benefit Parma Hilton Historical Society

Parma Hilton Historical Society is sponsoring a tasting event fundraiser highlighting local produce that at one time put Parma on the map – peaches. Sample peach desserts and maybe receive a little history lesson on September 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wood Kettle Brewing, 1192 Manitou Road, Hilton.

Tickets are $10 and include peach-themed desserts made by local bakers. Attendees will also receive one drink from Wood Kettle Brewing from a selection of craft beer, hard cider or non-alcoholic beverages.

All proceeds benefit the Parma Hilton Historical Society’s mission to preserve, discover and educate Parma’s history.

