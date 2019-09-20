Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassion

On Saturday, October 19, local women are invited to participate in a day of reflection and relaxation at a Spiritual Spa Day, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the church hall of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Road, Hamlin. The event will be led by two area women who have been active in several aspects of women’s advocacy work for many years, Anne Klein and Teresa Werth.

“We are calling it a Spiritual Spa Day because we plan to pamper ourselves in many ways, although not with massages, facials and pedicures! This is more about pampering our spirits, hence the name!” says Klein. The day-long program includes gentle relaxation exercises, sharing ideas, making origami birds, rock stacking, walking a labyrinth, listening to a powerful presentation on compassion, a short play, inspirational music and generally, celebrating what it means to be a woman in the 21st century. Klein, who co-chaired a similar event seven years ago, notes that “this day will focus on compassion: what it is, how we cultivate it and share it, and how we can make a difference in a world sorely in need of it.”

“Compassion: One Wish to Change the World” is the theme for the day. “With everything happening in the world around us, this seems like a really compelling topic to consider,” says Werth. “And everything we will present takes into account the common threads of compassion we share in Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Islam. We will look at compassion from an inclusive, human perspective and explore ways we can carry compassion into the world.”

Werth co-chaired the event seven years ago and is excited to be bringing a local focus to the need for compassion to local women. She and Klein hope participants will benefit from a few hours of thinking about themselves, what has purpose and meaning in their lives and connecting with other women. “This has the potential to be a life-affirming experience,” says Werth. “Women coming together and sharing their stories can be inspiring and empowering. There is nothing complicated about what we do or what happens but we are pulled in so many directions, it seems as if we seldom make time to take care of our own spiritual needs, to get re-fueled for the day-to-day journey.”

Both women stress that “this day is for women of all ages, faiths and life stages, an excellent time for mothers, daughters, granddaughters, sisters, and friends to reflect, share, laugh and learn.”

Participants are asked to bring a donation for the local food bank, a mug for coffee or tea so there is no styrofoam or cardboard to throw away, something to write on and with and, perhaps most importantly, an open mind, a full heart and a loving spirit. “It sounds like a lot of stuff,” Klein says with a laugh, “but we want everyone to be comfortable and able to get the most out of each part of the day.”

This gathering is also reaching out to the community in two significant ways. The donations of canned food or dry goods each person brings will be given to the local food cupboard. Additionally, a small part of each registration fee will be donated to WILLOW, a women’s shelter. “We feel that thinking about women who are struggling to make ends meet, who are dealing with difficult circumstances, is important in helping us keep our own lives in perspective. These may be small gestures but they help us remember the importance of compassion and gratitude,” says Werth.

The cost for Spiritual Spa Day is $20 per person which includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, door prizes, take-home material and a full day of activities. Dress is comfortable and casual. Pre-registration and payment are required in order to plan appropriately. To register, contact Nan at 512-4285 or email the registrar at armyprincess1116@yahoo.com

Registration deadline is Saturday, October 12.

Provided information