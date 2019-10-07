Bridge projects planned for Brockport and Albion in 2022

NYSDOT public meetings

set for October 16 and 17

The New York State Department of Transportation will hold public information sessions about the proposed $15 million project to rehabilitate the lift bridges carrying Route 19 over the Erie Canal in the village of Brockport and Route 98 over the canal in the village of Albion. Due to the unique work required, there are cost savings associated with combining both the Brockport and Albion bridge rehabilitations. The project is slated to begin in 2022.

In Brockport, the work on the bridge will include installing high-strength galvanized steel to replace the steel floor system and select truss members. Updates will also be made to the mechanical and electrical components of lifting mechanisms and the lift tower will be rehabilitated. Bridge railing and guide rail on the bridge approaches will be improved and the bridge will be repainted. The alignment of the bridge will not change.

An offsite detour will be implemented during the bridge closure, which is expected to last approximately 18 months. The detour will utilize Fourth Section Road, Redman Road, and West Avenue. Local traffic only allowed between Clinton Street and Clark Street. The bridge sidewalks will be closed during construction. Local vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic is anticipated to utilize the Park Avenue-Fayette Bridge and Smith Street Bridge during the closure as an unofficial detour. Pedestrian access to the Erie Canal Trailway will be maintained throughout construction.

Public meetings will be held on Wednesday, October 16, between 4 and 6 p.m. at the A.D. Oliver Middle School auditorium, 40 Allen Street, Brockport, and Thursday, October 17, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the Hoag Library, 134 South Main Street, Albion. NYSDOT staff will be on hand to share project information at each of the open-house-style meetings, receive public comments and answer individual questions. Those interested in attending may arrive at any time during the scheduled meetings to review project details, including the scope of work and planned traffic detours during construction. No formal presentation will be made.

For information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Katherine Fragale at 371-9245 or Katherine.Fragale@dot.ny.gov.

Provided information