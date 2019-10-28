Apply for Lake Ontario relief funding by October 31 deadline

As Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline recovers from flooding this past spring and summer, residents and businesses are encouraged to apply for relief funding through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).

The Department of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) is administering a 2019 Individual Homeowner Assistance Program that will provide residents in the impacted eight-county region up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to their primary residences.

Funding to address damages to secondary homes may be considered following fulfillment of primary residence applications and secondary homeowners are encouraged to apply before the October 31 deadline.

Applicants are eligible to receive funding for costs not covered by other sources, such as insurance, and include primary homeowners who reside in the eight counties associated with REDI – Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne – and meet the following criteria:

•Homeowners who were impacted by flooding January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.

•Applications must be received by October 31, 2019.

•Applications must address damage incurred to primary residences, which sustained direct physical flood-related damage that threatens the safety of the home.

Provided information