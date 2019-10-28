Army Brass Band Quintet joining Kendall Community Band for benefit concert

The 198th Army Band Brass Quintet is coming to Kendall. On November 14, the Army Brass Quintet will join the Kendall Community Band in a concert at the Kendall Jr. Sr. Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. The concert benefits the Kendall Food Cupboard. Donations to the food cupboard are appreciated and will be accepted at the door.

The 198th Army Band was originally activated in 1949 as the musical support unit for the 311th Division. In 1957, the unit was officially reassigned to the 98th Division Headquarters located at the James W. Wadsworth United States Army Reserve Center in Rochester.

In 2004-2005, the band played a significant role in support of the 98th Division mission in Iraq, providing dozens of troop return ceremonies.

The band remained the 98th Division Band until 2008, when the band re-designated as the 198th Army Band, falling under the 99th RSC, Ft. Dix, NJ. The band stayed in Rochester, and in 2013, the 198th AB moved into a world-class rehearsal facility just south of Rochester.

The 198th Army Band now consists of a concert band, marching band, rock band, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet. The band provides musical support for military functions, civilian events, and parades in Rochester, Western New York, and throughout the country.

The Kendall Community Band is currently in its sixth year. The band provides Kendall and the surrounding communities with a variety of musical styles and genres. The band always welcomes new players. Interested musicians can find information on the Kendall Community Band Facebook page or by contacting the conductor, Lori Cyr, at conductorkcb@gmail.com.

Provided information