Donations sought for annual Holiday Giftaway

The MOMS Club® of Brockport is preparing for the 13th Annual Holiday Giftaway. At this event they will distribute toys to any family in need.

The MOMS Club® of Brockport will be collecting gently used toys and gifts for children (newborns through teenagers) at various locations. The public can leave toys in collection boxes at the Seymour Library, Java Junction, Grinds 122 Café, and JPR Trailer sales in Holley beginning November 1. A donation box located at The Sweden Community Center is available now.

The club requests that all items are complete and not missing critical pieces. Items should be “giftable and playable” as is. If you are donating toys that require batteries please include them, and if you have the instructions and/or boxes for your used toys they would be appreciated. The club will also accept shopping bags. No stuffed animals, please.

The Giftaway will be held Friday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brockport Elks Lodge, 4400 Sweden Walker Road. Organizers will not be asking attendees any income or personal information at the event.

For information, contact Emily at giftawaybrockport@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pages/2011-MOMS-Club-of-Brockport-Giftaway/154999967855111

