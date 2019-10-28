Don't miss
New York Museum of Transportation extends Sunday fall foliage trolley ride
By Admin on October 28, 2019
With this year’s late autumn colors still to be enjoyed, the New York Museum of Transportation has extended its Sunday fall foliage trolley rides to include Sunday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum, located at 6393 East River Road, Rush, features numerous trolley cars, a steam locomotive, large model railroads and the Midtown Plaza Monorail. Admission including the trolley ride is $8 adults, $7 seniors age 65 and over, $6 youths age three to 12, and free for age two and younger. For information visit www.nymtmuseum.org or call 533-1113.
Provided photo