The Spirits of Spencerport Ghost Walk
By Admin on October 28, 2019
The Spirits of Spencerport Ghost Walk was held on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19. The many participants enjoyed an eerie stroll through Spencerport being visited by ghosts of the past and hearing stories true and not so true.
Photos courtesy of Alianell Photography Co.