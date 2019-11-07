Re-Thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday at Humphrey Nature Center at Letchworth State Park

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 the Genesee Region of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be hosting a lecture titled “Re-Thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday.”

The lecture will take place at the Humphrey Nature Center at Letchworth State Parks from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM. Native American Storyteller Perry Ground of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy will discuss the actual events of 1621 including the feast, the relationship between the English settlers and the Wampanoag and how this story became the holiday we know today. This lively, engaging and content-based presentation will give an overview of the history of this misunderstood holiday. Based on the only primary source documents that chronicle the “First Thanksgiving”, participants will learn accurate and culturally appropriate information about the English settlers at Plymouth and the Wampanoag, the Native people who inhabited that area.

The Humphrey Nature Center is open 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily. Visitors can enjoy year-round programming and interactive exhibits that highlight how the Genesee River plays a crucial role in the biodiversity of Letchworth State Park.

For further information call 585-493-3600

