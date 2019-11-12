USNA Glee Club to perform in Rochester

The U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club will appear as guest artists with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra in a celebration of Veterans Day by performing two concerts in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester, on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, at 8 p.m.

The concert theme, “America, The Beautiful: Patriotic Pops,” will feature a variety of music to include patriotic selections, music from Broadway and choral classics. Tickets start at $30 per person and can be purchased at https://rpo.org/event/america-the-beautiful-patriotic-pops/2019-11-15/.

The USNA Glee Club is comprised of 100 singers, combining the Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs. The Men’s Glee Club has achieved international prominence as one of the world’s premier men’s choruses, and the Women’s Glee Club is the only all-female military ensemble in the world.

One member of the Glee Club is a Rochester-area native who had the opportunity as a high school student to sing in the Rochester Philharmonic Holiday Pops Concert under the direction of Maestro Tyzik.

“I remember this concert as a highlight and look forward to performing with the Rochester Philharmonic again this November,” said Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Alex Kieffer. Kieffer graduated from Pavilion High School in Genessee County.

“We are excited to be able to bring this acclaimed Glee Club to perform in Rochester with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra,” said Glee Club Director, Dr. Aaron Smith. “We have worked with Maestro Jeff Tyzik on previous collaboration, and the ensemble is looking forward to making some great music with him again for these special performances.”

