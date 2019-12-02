- Breakfast with SantaPosted 11 hours ago
- Brockport Giftaway offers toys to families in needPosted 19 hours ago
- Special worship service offered for those experiencing lossPosted 19 hours ago
- Hawley pushing for School Resource Officers statewide following Albion threatPosted 1 week ago
- The Salvation Army makes it easier to givePosted 1 week ago
- Relief program announced for Lake Ontario secondary homeownersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 3 weeks ago
Breakfast with Santa
-
- Tweet
- Pin It
-
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Free 2020 Erie Canalway Calendar available
The public is invited to pick up a free 2020...
- Posted 18 hours ago
- 0
-
Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band to present free community concerts at area churches
The Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band, conducted by Dr. Charles P. Schmidt,...
-
Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosts annual luncheon
The Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual...
Weddings
-
Brandi Volta – Ryan Hasselkus
The engagement of Brandi Volta and Ryan Hasselkus is happily...
-
McQuilkin – Hull
Maeve L. McQuilkin and Matthew S. Hull were united in...
-
Lauren Brooks – Patrick Kingsley
Doug and Eileen Brooks of Spencerport are pleased to announce...
Columns
-
Gift ideas for gardeners
It’s that time again to think about gift giving for...
-
Fall Invaders
It’s an annual occurrence – the invasion of our homes...
- Posted 2 weeks ago
- 0
-
November in the Garden
Like it or not, winter weather will be here anytime...
Special Sections
-
Home for the Holidays 2019
A Guide to Local Businesses and Events Click here to...
- Posted 2 weeks ago
- 0
-
Hilton Apple Festival 2019
Come Join the Fun of this Annual Tradition! Click Here...
- Posted 2 months ago
- 0
-
Brockport Arts Fest 2019
August 10th & 11th Join the Fun! Click Here to...
- Posted 4 months ago
- 0
-
Breakfast with Santa
- Posted 11 hours ago
- 0
-
Free 2020 Erie Canalway Calendar available
The public is invited to pick up a free...
- Posted 18 hours ago
- 0
-
Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band to present free community concerts at area churches
The Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band, conducted by Dr. Charles P....
-
Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosts annual luncheon
The Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce hosted their...
-
Breakfast with Santa
- Posted 11 hours ago
- 0
-
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society on...
-
Holley Hall of Fame Inductee Charlie Smith: Humble hero grateful to others for his sports achievements
by Doug Hickerson Charlie Smith stands at the Holley...
-
Public meeting on the Revitalization of Holley scheduled
What does the future of Holley hold? Should it...