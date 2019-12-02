Morgan-Manning House hosts Candlelight Christmas

Following a longstanding tradition, the Morgan-Manning House is preparing to host the 2019 Candlelight Christmas Arts & Crafts Show and Sale. Hundreds of people visit the show each year to shop for treasures in the beautifully restored Victorian home. This is a juried sale and every vendor must submit samples of their work before they are accepted. Among the items created by vendors will be quilts, chocolates and specialty foods, paintings, paper and wood creations, pottery, woolen goods, jewelry, and Christmas ornaments. There will also be a raffle of vendor-donated items.

A $4 donation is accepted at the door. All proceeds from the Candlelight Christmas show are used to maintain and run the Morgan-Manning House.

Sale hours are Friday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

