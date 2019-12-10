Monroe County 4-H to hold book fair December 14

Monroe County 4-H will hold a fundraising event at the Greece Ridge Barnes & Noble bookstore on December 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Monroe County 4-H team, local 4-H clubs, and volunteers will be conducting fun activities and demonstrations throughout the store. Activities include making seasonal decorations, cookie decorating, making rope bookmarks, balloon twisting, adorable animal demonstrations, and more. These activities are all free of charge – to support 4-H Programs shoppers can show a 4-H sticker or code at checkout to have a portion of their purchase given to Monroe County 4-H programs.

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Mascot’s United will be presenting “Storytime with Rudolph” and fun reindeer games as part of the fundraising activities at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s area of the store. In the afternoon, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be paying a visit to the store, greeting shoppers from 2 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers may also support 4-H Programs online by adding the code 12547345when checking out at the Barnes & Noble website, bn.com.

The Monroe County 4-H Program is offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension to the youth of Monroe County. Learn more at http://monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.

Provided information