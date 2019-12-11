Monroe County 4-H celebrates end of year achievements

The Monroe County 4-H Program celebrated the end of the 2018-2019 4-H program year at its annual 4-H Achievement Day. 4-H Members gathered at Seneca Park Zoo to be recognized for their hard work while having fun with other club members. Recognition is an important component of the 4-H experience. Youth and leaders work incredibly hard in their programs, dedicating countless hours to projects, clubs, and the community. Recognition celebrates these accomplishments while increasing young people’s interest in future opportunities that are available to them.

At the event, teens Rose Lanzatella, Beatrix Freeman, Maddi Bassett, and Clara Whilden were recognized for their teen leadership skills. They received scholarships to attend the State Teen Action Representative Retreat (STARR) in April of 2020. They will gather with other youth across New York State to participate in a variety of workshops and activities meant to challenge, excite, and further develop their leadership skills.

The Junior Achievement youth, Addie Whilden, Alyssa Bassett, and Brianna Tindall, were recognized for being exemplary leaders in their club and community. Cloverbud Willa Freeman was also recognized for outstanding participation. These youth are shining a light into the future.

The Posh Ponies Club was recognized for their extensive community service activities as well as exemplary project work. This club completed 19 service activities in the 2018-2019 program year, exceeding their goal of 12. Members served dinner at REACH homeless shelter, sorted cans and food at the Foodlink Warehouse, collected a shoe drive for International Ministries, and much more.

The Monroe County 4-H Program is offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension to the youth of Monroe County. 4-H is a worldwide youth development program open to all youth aged 5 to 19, who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world. In return, youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and opportunities for hands-on or “experiential” learning about things that interest them. Learn more at http://monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.

Provided information