Hilton UMC offers Service of the “Longest Night”

For many, the seasons of Advent and Christmas are filled with expressions of joy, excitement, and happiness. It’s a time for family to gather and for churches to worship pointing to the hope that is found in the coming of the Christ child. However, this time of joy and expectation can often overshadow the pain and hurt many experiences during this season, when the world’s merriment puts their grief and sorrow in stark relief. The Service of the Longest Night is scheduled around the winter solstice (the longest night of the calendar year). At Hilton United Methodist Church, 21 West Avenue, Hilton, the service will be held Friday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. Light candles on the Advent Wreath, sing Advent hymns, pray together, and celebrate Holy Communion.

Take time from the hustle and bustle of other Christmas rituals, parties, and obligations to offer a witness to those who are struggling in our community. It’s a witness to them that the Christ child comes as a sign of hope in the face of despair. And it’s a witness that this church is intentional about upholding members of the community in whatever season of life they may find themselves in. Whether you have said goodbye to a loved one this year or ten years ago, experienced divorce, miscarriage, empty nest, addiction, this service is appropriate for you. Those not currently grieving, but who are willing to worship and pray in solidarity with those who are grieving, are welcome.

