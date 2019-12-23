Inaugural Tastival Wine Walk a success

Enduring the wind and the rain on Saturday, December 14, over one hundred people walked store to store in the village of Spencerport to support the first annual Tastival Wine Walk event.

Knowing that access to Spencerport would be greatly impeded by the Union Street bridge closure, Jill Cordts, the Bridge Closure Committee Chair and past president of the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce, created the idea for Tastival.

“We paired wineries with businesses in order to bring new faces into Spencerport,” Cordts said. “The idea was to get tasters to walk store to store to sample wines, but also to experience each of the hosting businesses, and learn about what Spencerport enterprises have to offer.”

In association with the Ogden Farmers’ Library and A Gust of Sun Winery, the Tastival Committee gathered six wineries, three farms, and eight local businesses to participate, to provide food, drink, and cheer to tasters. Participating restaurants provided great eats and treats to encourage patrons to return long after the event.

“We wanted to remind people why they come to Spencerport, and why they should keep supporting these businesses,” said Cordts.

Tastival garnered the attention of Spencerport natives as well as residents of nearby areas, who came out in droves to sample local flavors and visit businesses. The event was planned by Sean Yantz, Linda Russo, Patrick Montanaro, and Diana Coleman.

With the success of the inaugural wine walk, the Tastival Committee already has plans to host the event again next year. Officially, next year’s Tastival is booked for Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Provided information

Photos by Karen Fien

More photos at westsidenewsny.com