We remembered them, we honored them, and we taught our children about freedom

by Pamela A. Moore

Locations Coordinator and

Harvey C. Noone Legion Family

In Churchville, on December 14, 2019, at the grave of PVT Harvey C. Noone, who was killed in action, a solemn ceremony was held to honor all deceased veterans as part of National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day.

It was co-sponsored by Harvey C. Noone American Legion Family, Post #954 and Girl Scout Troop #60487. In October, Girl Scout Leader Erin Maysick asked the Legion to co-sponsor the event because there were no other WAA cemeteries in Monroe County and she wanted her Troop to participate in this national service project. After WAA approved the applications, an “all hands on deck” request was made throughout the community. The goal was to sell 50 wreaths. The community response was overwhelming. On December 11, a tractor trailer, emblazoned with the American flag and images of Wreaths Across America, and driven by two Army vets, delivered 495 wreaths.

The 2019 theme was: “Everyone Plays A Part.” The event held at Creekside, St. Vincent’s and Riga cemeteries clearly demonstrated that hundreds of people stepped up, on short notice, to play his or her part. Legion Commander, Gilbert Budd, and Girl Scout Leader, Erin Maysick, extend their most heartfelt thanks to the entire community who joined the mission to Remember all veterans, to Honor them by speaking their name aloud and then placing a wreath on their headstone, and by teaching children these men and women are Hometown Heroes who served to defend the freedoms they enjoy today.

Following the National Anthem, nine ceremonial wreaths, one representing each branch of the service, one representing all POWs and MIAs and two honoring Harvey C. Noone, for whom the Legion Post is named and his mother, Mary, patroness of the Post and a Gold Star Mother, were placed by a combination of active duty service members, members of the community, and representatives of the Legion and the Auxiliary. Each person placing a ceremonial wreath was escorted by Girl Scouts – our littlest patriots. A motorcade was then dispatched to Riga Cemetery, to lay ceremonial wreaths at the Veteran’s Memorial there and to place wreaths on the graves of individual veterans. Simultaneously, in Creekside and St. Vincent’s cemeteries, volunteers were placing over 400 wreaths on the headstones of veterans.

Refreshments followed at the skating rink lodge and at the UCC church in Riga for all who ventured out on a rainy day to honor veterans in our community and across America.

Photos by Bruce Litolff, Bruce Litolff Photography

More photos at westsidenewsny.com

Editor’s note: Anyone wishing to sponsor a wreath for 2020 can visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ny0303. A sponsorship match promotion is in effect through January 15, 2020.