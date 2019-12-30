Churchville quilter is a contestant at AQS QuiltWeek

Pati Christian, of Churchville, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilts, Thank You Hallmark and Lemonade, at the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek – Daytona Beach, Florida, to be held February 26 through 29. The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world.

AQS QuiltWeek – Daytona Beach features 422 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 35 states and 13 countries.

Visit quiltweek.com for additional information.

