“Attention All Ogden Residents,

Due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to accept tax bills at this time. There has been a misprint that has affected all the 2020 Town and County tax bill amounts and caused them to be incorrect. New and revised tax bills are in the process of being created and are expected to be mailed to all residents by next week. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any questions or if you have already made a payment please call the Town Clerk’s office at 585-617-6111. Thank you for your attention to this matter.“