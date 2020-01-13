Critical need for blood donors after the holidays

The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of December 21 through January 1.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

•January 17, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Chili Fire Department, 3231 Chili Avenue, Rochester

•January 20, 1 to 6 p.m., First Bible Baptist Church, 990 Manitou Road, Hilton

•January 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The College at Brockport Seymour College Union, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport

•January 23, noon to 7 p.m., Sweden Clarkson Community Center, 4927 Lake Road, Brockport

•January 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westside Family YMCA, 920 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

•January 24, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Spencerport Fire District, 175 Lyell Avenue, Spencerport

•January 24, 2 to 7 p.m., Clarkson Lodge, 3645 Lake Road, Clarkson

•January 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gates Fire District, 2355 Chili Avenue, Rochester

Provided information