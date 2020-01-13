Nominations sought for Erie Canalway Heritage Award of Excellence

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for nominations for the Erie Canalway Heritage Award of Excellence. The Heritage Award of Excellence celebrates outstanding places within the National Heritage Corridor where people have come together to make the Corridor a more vibrant place to live, work, and visit. The award recognizes local investment in places, including parks, trails, historic buildings and canal structures, streetscapes, and entire communities. Municipalities, community groups, private entities, and non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit a nomination by February 28, 2020.

The nomination asks applicants to make a compelling case for “What makes their place great?” Recognition for excellence is selected based on the applicant’s effectiveness in helping to advance one or more of the goals set forth in the Erie Canalway Preservation and Management Plan.

Award recipients benefit from statewide recognition and the promotion of their efforts as best practices to inspire others within the Corridor. A formal presentation of awards will take place in June.

Past recipients include: Lockport Locks District, Lockport; Canal Place, Little Falls; School Street Hydroelectric Facility, Brookfield Renewable Power, Cohoes; Hudson Crossing Park, Schuylerville.

For additional information, past recipients, and the online nomination form, visit eriecanalway.org/get-involved/awards.

Provided information