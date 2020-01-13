ROC Your Flight with the Arc of Monroe

The Arc of Monroe is holding its next ROC Your Flight event at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Saturday, February 1. ROC Your Flight prepares people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families for flying commercially out of Rochester.

Traveling through a busy airport can be stressful, so Arc of Monroe collaborated with the TSA and Greater Rochester International Airport to create a hands-on event that makes flying fun and easy. Open to the entire Rochester community, this event provides families the opportunity to practice entering the airport, obtaining boarding passes, going through security and boarding a plane. This opportunity could be beneficial for people with anxiety, allergies, and autism spectrum disorder.

To sign up, contact Matt Rico, Community Outreach Coordinator, at 672-2222. The exact time of the event on February 1 will be determined by flight availability. Registrants will be notified of time within 48 hours of event.

For information, visit https://arcmonroe.org/roc-your-flight/.

Provided information