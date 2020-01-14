Sarah Hart will present “Helen Hastings, Rediscovered” on Wednesday, January 15, 7 p.m., at the Morgan-Manning House, 151 South Main Street, Brockport.

Helen Hastings was a Brockport resident in the early 1900s. She and current Brockport resident, Sarah Hart, are two artists who trained in the same unique “Sight-Size” method used in classical oil painting for centuries. Their studies took place at a great distance from each other in the world. They were also far apart in time by nearly a century. In that interim, Sight-Size came close to vanishing when it was rejected by the art world due to modern influences at the turn of the 20th century. Hart “met” Hastings recently through her artwork which was discovered hidden in an attic trunk in Hastings’ former home on State Street. With Hart’s ongoing examining and explaining the work, the hidden Hastings treasure may become an enhancement to understanding the Sight-Size method, now revived.

See this article from 2017 for more information about Helen Hastings and Sarah Hart – http://www.westsidenewsny.com/features/2017-04-03/helen-hastings-and-sarah-hart/