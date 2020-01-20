OFC Creations announces ROC Summer Theater Experience

OFC Creations recently announced the 2020 line up for ROC Summer Theatre Experience, the largest theater summer camp program in Upstate New York.

From July 6 through August 22, 2020, campers ages four to 18 will participate in 17 musical theater productions across three venues with 25 directors. Most camps run two weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with options for before-care and after-care hours. Each camp concludes with performances open to family, friends, and the public.

Summer 2020 camps include productions at the following locations:

•The Lyric Theater Campus – Footloose the Musical, Aladdin Jr., The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Willy Wonka Jr., Sister Act, The Sound of Music, and Drag Camp 101

•The Kodak Center Campus – Drag Camp 101, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sweeney Todd: School Edition, Matilda, Chicago: School Edition, Peter Pan Jr., and Rock of Ages: School Edition

•Seton Catholic School Pint Sized Campus – Chicken Little, The Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Cinderella

OFC Creations Executive Director, Eric Vaughn Johnson, is no stranger to summer camp programming. From 2013 to 2018, Johnson designed and spearheaded the Summer Stock program at RAPA, leading upwards of 400 campers throughout the summer. Johnson also served as the artistic director of SNAP Musical Theater for four summers with casts of 80 children performing shows including Hairspray and The Little Mermaid. Last year, Johnson expanded OFC’s ROC Summer Theatre Experience with over 500 campers performing 15 musical productions.

“We wanted to bring a one-of-a-kind theater opportunity for youth in Rochester during the summer months,” Johnson said. “The professional arts are rich for Rochester audiences, we aim to bring that same quality in theatrical education components.”

Johnson has established a robust team for ROC Summer Theatre Experience, many of whom are well-know area actors and school teachers with training from New York City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Orlando, Florida.

Registration is now open for 2020 summer programs. Discounts are available for campers signing up for more than one camp. Registration information and details are available at www.ROCSummerTheatre.com and at www.OFCCreations.com,

