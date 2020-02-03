Dr. Heidi Macpherson among ATHENA Award recipients

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate presented The College at Brockport, State University of New York President Dr. Heidi Macpherson with their 34th annual ATHENA International Award. Julie Camardo, Zweigle’s Owner and CEO received the sixth annual ATHENA Young Professional Award, and Butler/Till Media Services took home the third annual ATHENA Organizational Award.

The ATHENA International Award is given annually to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service, and the professional advancement of women.

Dr. Heidi Macpherson is the seventh president of The College at Brockport and the first woman to hold this role. In a video statement, Macpherson said, “For me, this is about representing The College at Brockport and recognizing how important we are in greater Rochester. I really believe in building meaningful lives and vibrant communities, and the opportunities that we have to be a resource for our region. When I arrived as President, people often told me The College at Brockport was the greatest best-kept secret in the greater Rochester area. And I thought, I don’t want to do that any more. I want to make sure people know who we are and what we stand for. And I’m so grateful that people have listened to that call and have worked so hard to be part of our community. So I feel that this award is partly based on what everybody else is doing at this college – the great work that they have achieved and the opportunities they have to support others.”

As for her own role, Macpherson said, “I am always grateful to be able to support young women, and men, with their leadership opportunities and their leadership lives. For me, its about if you can see it, you can be it. And that’s an important part, for young women in particular, to see women who have been successful in the region and across the United States.”

Macpherson has 25 years of experience in higher education as an English professor and administrator in both the United States and England, having previously held positions of Provost, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Dean. She has written or edited seven books, including a three-volume encyclopedia set. She is the chair of the Rochester Area Colleges Presidents Network. She has held a number of positions on national education bodies and volunteer boards in the UK, Wisconsin, and New York. Currently she serves as co-chair of the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council and on the boards of the Rochester and Monroe County YWCA, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, the Willow Domestic Violence Center, the United Way of Greater Rochester, and Roc the Future Convenors Group. She is also an active member of Rotary International.

The ATHENA Young Professional Award recognizes emerging leaders in the 30 to 45 year old range who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession. Recipients also provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life of others in the community while serving as a role model for young women both personally and professionally.

Julie Camardo serves as the fifth-generation owner and CEO of Zweigle’s. Camardo started in the office environment and then transitioned to sales while both her grandfather and mother were still at Zweigle’s. In 2005, Camardo was named vice president. She took over as president of Zweigle’s in 2009 after her mother passed away. In 2015, the Zweigle’s Board of Directors named her CEO. Under Camardo, Zweigle’s expanded two times and has grown in product diversification, sales, and number of employees. The company is guided by four core values – quality, caring, accountability, and integrity – each representative of one of the prior generations. Camardo is committed to the community where she lives. She sits on the boards of the MCC Foundation, ESL, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Holy Childhood, and Special Touch Bakery. She is a strong supporter of the Golisano Children’s Hospital, Susan B. Anthony House, United Way, and The Strong. She is also a current member of the Vistage organization.

The ATHENA Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or woman-led business or organization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community.

In an advertising industry historically dominated by both male workers and leaders, Butler/Till has bucked the trend for more than 20 years. Sue Butler and Tracy Till opened Butler/Till in 1998 in Rochester with a goal to not only deliver great results to its clients, but also to instill a corporate culture built to cultivate the advancement of women. Since 2004, Butler/Till has been a nationally certified WBENC and New York State certified women-owned business, but its ownership isn’t limited to its female founders. In a strategic decision to ensure all of its employees could share in the success of the company, Sue and Tracy sold Butler/Till to its employees in 2014, officially making it a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), giving every employee a greater share and stake in the agency’s collective success. Butler/Till is home to more than 150 employees, of which 65 percent are female. It remains headquartered in Rochester and has added satellite offices in New York City and San Francisco. With a leadership team of strong women as a significant driver of organizational growth and prosperity at Butler/Till, the company has experienced double-digit revenue increases in each of the past eight years.

