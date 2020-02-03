GCV&M offers a cure for the winter doldrums

On Saturday, February 15, gather with fun-loving friends for Genesee Country Village & Museum’s third annual Kohlfahrt: A German Winter Cabbage Walk. As Western New York hits peak winter season, some people revel in skiing and skating opportunities, and others just curse the cold from under a warm blanket. GCV&M’s popular Kohlfahrt adventure offers a winter activity to satisfy both the intrepid winter warriors and the hygge-seeking hibernators. It’s called Kohlfahrt, and it’s a winter tradition hailing from northern Germany, happening Saturday, February 15.

Kohlfahrt, meaning cabbage walk, or to be precise, “kale walk,” entails a brisk walk in the outdoors followed by a hearty meal and drinks. At GCV&M, there are a few spins added in for fun, and some friendly competition as groups are guided along a route that traverses the Museum’s Nature Center trails and the Historic Village, stopping along the way for food and drink tastings while playing games like Weiner on a String and Klootschieten. The games change each year, so it’s always a bit of a surprise even to seasoned Kohlfahrters what is around each corner.

After completing their walk/obstacle course, the groups return to the dining room for a German-style feast that includes sausages, potatoes, kale (of course), strudel, and more drinks. Having accrued points along the route for anything from dancing a polka to telling a joke, a king or queen of kale for each team is crowned during the meal.

This popular 21-and-over event (proof of age required) happens for one day only and reservations are required in advance. Tickets for Kohlfahrt are $70 for general admission, $63 for GCV&M members, and group discounts are available. Tickets are available online at gcv.org or by calling (585) 294-8218.

For a more family-friendly and alcohol-free event, GCV&M’s Nature Center is hosting Kiddie Kohlfahrt on Sunday, February 16. This non-alcoholic event will include Kohlfahrt-style fun and games, a marshmallow roast, and pretzel bar, giving families the chance to get out of the house and enjoy this unique winter activity as well. Tickets and information about Kiddie Kohlfahrt are available at gcv.org.

Provided information