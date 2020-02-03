SSAI brings community together for Souper Bowl III

It was the place to be on a rainy Saturday, January 25. There was no need to ask, “What’s for lunch?” Dozens of people stood in line in the Sweden Clarkson Recreation Center to turn in their tickets, grab a bag containing lunch condiments (an apple and a roll), then pick their choice seat at the third annual Souper Bowl. Participants were able to sample 18 different soups prepared and showcased by 16 greater Brockport area restaurants.

Andrea Perry, chair of Souper Bowl III, said, “This is the biggest crowd we’ve had in three years – selling a record of 160 tickets. Proceeds benefited the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI) for senior programming, and making contributions to local charities and scholarships. Isn’t it amazing that we can bring together so many people, who enjoy the soup and the warmth of a community gathering and support us at the same time?”

The SSAI seniors began planning the fundraiser in October 2019. Without over 40+ volunteers who sell tickets, get sponsors from restaurants, farm markets, and businesses, pick-up two gallons of soup from each restaurant on the morning of the event, work in the kitchen, and serve the soup, the Souper Bowl would not exist. In addition, SSAI members of the Dress A Girl Around the World, quilting and knitting, and chorus programs, staffed the tables for baked foods and raffles on site.

The “delicious” event was a big success because of the generosity of the following greater Brockport area restaurants that made this year’s soups for sampling: Abe’s, Spencerport (Tom’s Tuscan Sausage); Brockport Diner, Brockport (Corned Beef and Cabbage); Custom House Bar & Grill, Brockport (Buffalo Chicken); 58 Main BBQ & Brew, Brockport (Bacon Cheeseburger); Golden Eagle Family Restaurant, Sweden (Chicken Noodle); Grinds, Brockport/Clarkson (Chicken Vegetable); Holley Falls Bar & Grill, Holley (Manhattan Clam Chowder, gluten and dairy free); Java Junction, Brockport (Broccoli, Red Pepper and Cheddar); Jimmy Z’s, Brockport (Chili); Lifetime Assistance Food Service, Brockport (Polish Golabki Cabbage Soup); Millhouse Family Restaurant, Clarkson (Cheesy Cauliflower, Chicken Vegetable Ditalini); Piccolo’s Fazools Bistro, Brockport (Chicken Pastina); Grandpa Sam’s Italian Kitchen, Spencerport (Vegetable Beef); SEA (Southeast Asia), Brockport (Chicken Pho and Beef Broth); The Farmer’s Table, Hamlin (Butternut Squash); and Two Brothers, Brockport (Italian Wedding).

With 120 votes submitted, the results were tallied and the Bacon Cheeseburger soup from 58 Main BBQ & Brew was declared the winner. Abe’s and Millhouse Family Restaurant (Cheesy Cauliflower) tied for second place while Lifetime Assistance Food Service and The Farmer’s Table tied for third place.

Several donors contributed to Souper Bowl III, including: Walmart, Dunkin Donuts, Bill Gray’s, Kirby’s Farm Market, Brightly’s Farm Market, Partyka Farms, Lyn-Oaken Farm, and the “Bread Man” Chet Fery.

The event also included raffles. Cecilia and Bob Berry won the Expanded Four Patch Quilt raffled by the Senior Quilters. Anita Wicks won a $25 gift certificate donated by Barber’s Grill & Tap Room/The Rooster Pub & Pizza.

Plans are already underway for Souper Bowl IV to be held in January 2021.

