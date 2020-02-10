Kiwanis Club of Spencerport partners with Ogden Recreation and the Willie Bee Foundation for their annual 5K race

The Kiwanis Club of Spencerport partnered with Ogden Recreation and the Willie Bee Foundation for their annual 5K race. Members of the Willie Bee Foundation attended a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club to receive their proceeds of the race. In the photo (from left to right) are Michele Stenclik, Carrie Lamberton, Christine Beeman, Kiwanian Past President and 5K chairperson Dominic Agostini, and Tricia Saltzberg. The Willie Bee Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization founded in August of 2017 to benefit local families who have a child facing a life-threatening illness. For information on the Willie Bee Foundation, go to https://www.thewilliebeefoundation.org/.

Provided photo