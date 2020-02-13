Spencerport Chamber recognizes award winners at annual banquet

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize 2019 Awards Winners at its Annual Banquet Thursday, March 26, at Braemar Country Club, 4704 West Ridge Road, Spencerport. Social time with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner, awards, and speaker follow at 7 p.m. Keynote Speakers are Elizabeth Ferrari and Christopher Ferrari, DECA officers, Spencerport Schools graduates, and RIT students.

The community is invited to attend the Annual Banquet. Tickets are $40 per person for members, $50 for non-members, and must be purchased by March 12. Visit www.spencerportchamber.org for an order form. Pay online, by mail, or in person (no paper tickets) at Spencerport Federal Credit Union, 2775 Spencerport Road, or Spencerport Professional Building, 129 South Union Street.

Keith A. Ryan, owner of Westside News Inc., which publishes Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald, is recipient of the 2019 Clyde W. Carter Citizen of the Year Award. Ryan has been a community contributor for many years. A founding member of Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce in 1980, Ryan co-ordinates Milestone Anniversary Awards as well as the Annual Business Directory. In 1981, Ryan joined others to create Canal Days. As founder of Spencerport Kiwanis Club, Ryan has served as Past President and is the current Secretary. He is present at Kiwanis community events including: Library Silent Auction, Easter Egg Hunt, September Pineway Ponds 5K Race with Ogden Parks & Recreation, and the Pasta Dinner fundraiser. Ryan generously arranges advertising and feature space in Suburban News. “When I think of Citizen of the Year, I can think of no one more befitting the award,” read a nomination.

Spencerport Federal Credit Union is recipient of the 2019 Joyce A. Lobene Business Person of the Year Award. From a family-centric business in 1962, Spencerport Federal Credit Union has grown, and continues to grow, now serving more than 4,400 customers. A knowledgable staff welcomes customers, helping them in a friendly manner. SFCU donates to the community – Aurora House, Cartons for Christmas, Ogden Senior Center, Ranger Robotics, Spencerport Food Shelf, etc. Their Beautification award-winning building is located at 2775 Spencerport Road.

The 2019 Civic Beautification Award goes to Spencerport Municipal Electric, Superintendent Owen McIntee, for Holiday Tree Lighting in the Village of Spencerport. Along Union Street, Route 259, in the Central Business District, trees were attractively decorated with candle-white LED lights, strung and wrapped by gloved linemen in brisk November weather. A festive, pretty glow welcomed everyone, enhancing Christmas on the Canal and Tastival Events. Residents and visitors, whether shopping or strolling, set aside busy errands and schedules to enjoy the spirit of the holiday season in Someplace Special.

Daniel Milgate, Superintendent of Spencerport Central Schools, is the 2019 Member of the Year recipient. Milgate leads by example with a vision for the future. He regularly connects with alumni and is involved with Spencerport Education Foundation. Milgate is ever-present at community events and meetings. He is the proudest supporter of the Rangers! Many wonder how “Dan” can be everywhere, all the time?

2019 Chamber Officers are President Lori Ritzel, Vice President David Moore, Secretary Joann Carr, and Treasurer Nancy Bodhorn. All Chamber members encourage support of local businesses and services, especially during the bridge closure.

Businesses celebrating milestones this year are: Afrikamba, Curios…, 25 years; Thomas Michielsen Tax & Accounting, 45 years; Resch Auto Service, Inc., 60 years; and Town of Parma, 210 years.

Anyone interested in banquet sponsorship should contact Lori Ritzel at 802-5584, or Diana Coleman at 503-8316, by March 1.

Provided information