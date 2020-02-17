Local publisher helping with disaster recovery and relief efforts in Australia

Local publisher, The Wild Rose Press, Inc., in conjunction with some of their authors, have published a three-book anthology to support the ongoing battle of the Australian wildfires as well as the recovery efforts. All proceeds from the sale of the books will go to recovery and relief efforts in Australia.

Rhonda Penders, President and Editor-in-Chief said, “The project began only a couple weeks ago. We have several authors in Australia, and one in particular, Stephen B. King (not THAT Stephen King), asked if he and a few others could donate stories and have all royalties go to help in the efforts to aid victims of the Australia wildfires.” Within days, editors, artists, and production staff along with 48 authors had signed on to make the project happen. “Everyone came together and set their other projects aside for a week and focused completely on this. Everyone worked around the clock to get this done. It truly was a team effort.”

The books are printed in Rochester at Book1One. “They’ve been our printer since the company opened 14 years ago and we have a great relationship with them. Their print books are of the highest quality and they are great to work with. When they heard about our project, they donated some of their services to help in this effort as well,” Penders said.

The three print books are up for sale on The Wild Rose Press website, https://www.thewildrosepress.com/product-category/writers-shop-cat/special-release-paperbacks.

Penders would like customers to go direct to their site to purchase the print book. “That way the profits can go direct to the cause and not be shared with outside distributors.”

The Wild Rose Press, Inc. is based in Adams Basin and has been in business for 14 years. Their catalog of over 3,500 titles focuses mainly on adult fiction, but they also work with young adult fiction on a limited basis. They publish authors around the world and have earned the distinction of “Publisher of the Year” for over 12 years, most recently for 2019.

