Community help is needed to find missing Brockport teen

A missing child is one of the worst nightmares a parent could face. Hannah McAvoy, a 17-year-old Brockport resident and senior at Brockport High School left her home on Friday, February 21, and her family and friends have not heard from her or seen her since. Hannah left her home at approximately 11:15 a.m. February 21. She never showed up for her scheduled shift at work at 4 p.m. that day.

The police were notified, leading to the discovery of her car and keys at a local Park and Ride lot. Although Hannah left a note for her family indicating that she was okay, the family is gravely concerned for Hannah’s safety. The McAvoy family is extremely concerned with who their daughter might be with and worried for her welfare.

Hannah’s family and local police agencies are asking anyone from the community who has any tips, sightings, or knowledge of Hannah’s whereabouts to call 911. Even the smallest tip could potentially lead to Hannah’s safe return.

Hannah’s mother, Tanya McAvoy, is extremely grateful for the community pulling together to help find her missing daughter. “I am overwhelmed by the responses to help,” said Tanya. She asks that anything at all that could be a lead or a tip be called in to 911 immediately. There is a Facebook page set up to help locate Hannah, “Find Hannah McAvoy” https://www.facebook.com/groups/895050204258958/

Hannah is 17 years old, 5’7” and 155 pounds. She has light brown eyes and medium brown hair. She has a scar on her lower back area and was last seen in Brockport on Friday, February 21. Please call 911 if you see her or have any information pertaining to Hannah’s whereabouts.

“Hannah, we all miss and love you. Please give me or anyone you feel comfortable with a call so we can figure out what we need to get you home where you belong. Love, Mom”