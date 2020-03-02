Monroe County 4-H presents Mighty Mondays

Monthly programs

highlight topics in

agriculture, STEM,

and life skills

The Monroe County 4-H team has rolled out a series of monthly hands-on workshops for Monroe County youth on a variety of topics, called “Mighty Mondays.” These workshops are held on the third Monday each month at different locations around Monroe County. The idea for Mighty Mondays came about from the desire of local 4-H families to have regular opportunities for youth to try their hands at new skills and experiences on a variety of topics, while having a chance to interact with other youth from around the county.

4-H Mighty Mondays began in August 2019, when 4-H Educator Lori Koenick led local youth in developing their outdoor and culinary skills by engaging in hands-on outdoor cooking activities. Youth learned how to safely start a fire after collecting twigs and sticks from around Seneca Park to start their own fires. After practicing these skills, the youth heated up coals by lighting paper in a chimney, then enjoyed making and eating cheesy potatoes, apple crisp, and veggie packets over a charcoal grill.

Since then, the Monroe County 4-H team has led “Mighty Monday” workshops on a variety of topics and experiences, including STEM-focused themes such as the science of sound and coding, volunteering with residents at an assisted living facility in Fairport, and building life skills such as cooking and creating handicrafts. The workshops have been held at locations throughout Monroe County, including the city of Rochester, Fairport, Spencerport, Gates, Irondequoit, and Honeoye Falls. The goal is to hold the workshops at a different location each month, to allow youth from around the county easy access to participate in an event held near them.

Many of the Mighty Mondays emphasize having something that the youth can create and take home. In January’s “Science of Snow” workshop, youth learned about polymers while making snow slime, while in November’s “Apple and Pumpkin Creation” workshop, youth worked together to make individual apple pies, and hollowed out apples to make bird-feeders that they could take home and display.

Monroe County 4-H plans to continue to run their Mighty Monday series every third Monday of each month. March’s Mighty Monday will highlight this year’s Agriculture Literacy Week book, Right This Very Minute by Lisl H. Detlefsen, at the Kessler Center in Irondequoit on Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ROC Animal School will also be present with their new horse mascot and attendees can participate in a naming contest for the horse. The program is geared toward youth in kindergarten through third grade. Registration is required and there is a $5 supply fee for the event. Details can be found at http://monroe.cce.cornell.edu/events/2020/03/16/4-h-mighty-monday-march.

Future Mighty Mondays include a Climate Change topic in April, and a Spring Garden Workshop in May.

The Monroe County 4-H Program is offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension to the youth of Monroe County. Learn more at http://monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.

