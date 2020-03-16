Genesee County 4-H Horse Extravaganza results

Genesee County 4-H members competed in the Regional 4-H Horse Extravaganza Contest at Midlakes School on Saturday, March 7.

4-H youth from across the Finger Lakes competed in Horse Quiz Bowl and Hippology equine knowledge contests. Horse Quiz Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition, while Hippology is a hands-on test of identifying equipment, feeds and other equine facts.

In Horse Bowl, the Senior Team of Alexandria Tarbell and Eva Rhoads placed second out of seven teams. Individully, Tarbell placed fourth and Rhoads placed sixth. The Junior Team of Leah Amend, Laura Grant, and Alexandra Witmer placed fifth out of 11 teams.

Individually, Witmer placed 14th while Grant placed 17. The Novice Team including Wyatt Witmer placed third and he placed third individually.

In Hippology, the Senior Team of Alexandria Tarbell and Eva Rhoads placed second out of seven teams. Individually, Tarbell and Rhoads placed third and 13th, respectively. The Junior Team of Leah Amend, Laura Grant and Alexandra Witmer placed eighth out of 11 teams. Alexandra Witmer placed seventh individually. The Novice Team including Wyatt Witmer placed first and he placed fourth individually.

Alexandria Tarbell, Eva Rhoads, and Alexandra Witmer qualified for the New York State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Contest in April at Cornell University and the New York State 4-H Hippology Contest at the New York State Fair this summer.

The teams are led by Coach Cindy Bovier and Assistant Coach Sara Witmer.

