Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Folk Music Around the World”

Celebrating its tenth anniversary season, the Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its “Folk Music Around the World” concert on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Brockport, 35 State Street, Brockport. Admission and parking are free. Canned items for the Brockport Food Shelf and donations for the Food Shelf, First Presbyterian Church, and the orchestra will be gratefully accepted at the door. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature Dr. Bill Hullfish and the Smithsonian Gold Medal Artists of the Golden Eagle String Band.

The program includes settings of “Simple Gifts” and “Swansea Town” by Aaron Copland and Gustav Holst, “River Songs” by Douglas Wagner, “Korean Folk Rhapsody” by James Curnow, the Japanese folk song “Takeda Lullaby,” Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango,” and “German Dance No. 1” by W. A. Mozart. Highlighting Western New York’s folk music heritage, the orchestra and string band will perform Allentoff’s arrangement of the “Rochester Schottische” by William Rulison. A complimentary dessert reception will follow the performance.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts. For additional information, visit www.brockportsymphony.org.

Provided information and photo