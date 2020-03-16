Student entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to investors

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

It’s the moment they’ve been working toward all year. Participants in the 2020 Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) will be pitching their ideas for businesses to a panel of local experts, with the opportunity to win $30,000 toward a college scholarship and start-up funding to launch their own business for real. The pitch event on Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harris Beach PLLC, 99 Garnsey Road, Pittsford, is open to the public.

As part of the YEA! program, students ages 11 to 18 are paired with mentors to develop ideas for businesses. They then work through the steps of making those ideas a reality, concluding with this live pitch event.

YEA! is celebrating its 15th year of nurturing the entrepreneurship dreams of young people. Started in Rochester by Gayle Jagel, YEA! now serves students across the world. Over the history of YEA!, more than 10,000 students have participated in the year-long program. Several ideas presented at YEA! have gone on to become commercially successful.

