Don't miss
- Tops offers special hours for senior populationPosted 2 days ago
- Blood Drive in Spencerport on March 25Posted 2 days ago
- Tips to help parents support kids amid COVID-19 outbreakPosted 2 days ago
- Sweden/Brockport/Clarkson host COVID-19 Information MeetingPosted 5 days ago
- Healthy individuals urged to give blood amid coronavirus concernsPosted 5 days ago
- Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner PostponedPosted 1 week ago
- New Visions students learn from somebody once in their shoesPosted 2 weeks ago
A Lifestyle Medicine Approach to COVID-19
By Admin on March 20, 2020
While social distancing, frequent handwashing, and not touching your face are important for slowing the spread of COVID-19, the risk can be further reduced by employing the pillars of Lifestyle Medicine.
Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, and Susan Friedman, MD, MPH, of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine offer the following recommendations:
- Nutrition – Move as far toward a whole-food, plant-based diet as you can. In particular, eat lots of leafy greens, vegetables, and fruits across a rainbow of colors, and eliminate animal products. This will help develop a healthy microbiome, reduce inflammation, and give you a spectrum of micronutrients to maximize health.
- Activity – Exercise daily, aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity per day. Make sure that you work up a sweat. This virus has the highest impact on people’s hearts and lungs, so you want to make sure that they are in as good shape as possible if you get the virus.
- Substances – Avoid smoking, vaping, or inhaling any substance, which can be toxic to the lungs.
- Sleep – Sleep is critical for your immune system. Aim to get 7-8 hours of sleep nightly, and to wake up rested. Go to bed at a regular time. Make sure your room is cool, dark, quiet, and comfortable. Avoid screens at least 90 minutes before bedtime. Develop a “wind down” ritual, like listening to soft music, writing in a journal, or reading a book.
- Stress – This is a stressful time. Managing stress is important to reduce cortisol levels and optimize your immune system. Some things to consider in reducing stress: talk with friends and family; practice mindfulness and meditation; do deep breathing exercises. If you find that your stress is becoming unmanageable, seek help sooner rather than later.
- Relationships – This is an important time to support and be supported by the people you love. Be kind; listen to each other; express your feelings and listen to the feelings of others. Call friends. Try to help neighbors or others who may need a hand.
- Time outdoors – being outside is calming. And you can walk with a friend and still maintain social distancing! (Just stay 6 feet away.) Try to get outside every day, especially during the middle of the day.
- Meaning and purpose – This is a time for reflection, as well as a time for action. Reach out to others, to see if there is a way you can help. If you are religious, use the power of prayer.
- Positive emotions / finding joy – There is a saying that “It’s better to light a single candle than to sit and curse the dark.” Be that candle. Find the moments of joy and light, even if they are few and far between. Think about all the things you are grateful for. Smile and laugh when you can. Your immune system will thank you.
- Visit www.rochesterlifestylemedicine.com for more information.