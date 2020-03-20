Grants Support Preservation and Education

Village of Brockport among eight organizations to receive awards

Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is pleased to announce that eight organizations will receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grants in 2020 totaling $60,000. Funded projects include vital work to preserve and showcase canal heritage and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.

“We appreciate the incredible work these communities and organizations do to strengthen the Canalway Corridor as a vibrant place to live, work, and play,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “These projects will inspire more people to connect to our historic waterway and explore New York’s rich heritage.”

The Village of Brockport received $7,000 to restore a prominent mural on Main Street depicting a scene from Peter Spier’s Erie Canal children’s book. Restoring the mural will ensure that the charm and grace of this canal community will continue to be appreciated by residents and visitors for years to come.

IMPACT! Grants range from $2,000 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $515,291 in private and public project support. Erie Canalway is grateful to the NYS Canal Corporation whose partnership led to an increase in the award threshold and the funding of additional projects in 2020.

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “The Canal Corporation is proud to join with Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in supporting these signature IMPACT! grant projects, as they ensure the Canal’s continued connectivity to its neighboring communities and preserves the legacy of our state’s most enduring waterways.”

Over the past 12 years, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has made 83 grants to communities and non-profit organizations that have spurred $2.35 million in additional investments in heritage preservation, recreation, and education.

Complete List of 2020 ERIE CANALWAY IMPACT! GRANTS

1st Amendment, First Vote – Civic Engagement Field Trip to Historic Seneca Falls for Teen Girls. Bring 100 high school girls from 19 school districts across to Seneca Falls for the commemoration of the 19th Amendment. The activity is part of a year-long immersive program in civic engagement. Awarded: $ 2,000

Buffalo Maritime Center – Interactive Interpretive Exhibit at Buffalo Canalside. Design and plan exhibits for the Longshed at Canalside in Buffalo’s Inner Harbor, where a replica packet boat is being constructed to celebrate the ‘Wedding of the Waters’ Bicentennial. The exhibits will feature interactive interpretive displays of the 1825 era replica packet boat. Awarded: $ 5,000

City of Oneida –The History of the Erie Canal and Oneida. Design and fabricate four interpretive signs to be placed on walking trails in the city. Signs will highlight canal resources including an aqueduct, a dry dock, and the adjacent feeder canal. Awarded: $ 12,000

County of Oswego –Oswego River Paddling Access Site. Design an ADA accessible car-top paddling access area on the Oswego River. The site will include an ADA accessible trail, parking, and accessible hand-launch docks. This will give paddlers access to a 4-mile section of scenic waterway between Locks 5 and 6. Awarded: $ 12,000

Feeder Canal Alliance – Field School Environmental Lab on the Glens Falls Feeder Canal. Develop a hands-on field school environmental lab on the Glens Falls Feeder Canal. The program will practice an inquiry-based approach to education and focus on environmental themes, including water quality and invasive species. Awarded: $ 5,000

National Women’s Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls – Exhibit Showcasing Inspiring Women in History. Create a movable exhibit that honors women and their contributions in history. The new exhibits will be located in the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in the historic Seneca Knitting Mill. Awarded: $ 10,000

Town of Lyons –Canalside Landscaping and Beautification. Design and implement a sustainable garden space alongside Lock 27 in downtown Lyons. With municipal support, landscape architects and volunteers will revitalize a waterfront space to welcome canal travelers. Awarded: $ 7,000

Village of Brockport –Main Street Mural Restoration. Restore a prominent mural depicting a scene from Peter Spier’s Erie Canal children’s book. Restoring the mural will ensure that the charm and grace of this canal community will continue to be appreciated by residents and visitors for years to come. Awarded: $ 7,000

ABOUT THE ERIE CANALWAY NATIONAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR

Nearly 200 years after its construction, the Erie Canal remains an iconic symbol of American ingenuity and determination. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor preserves our extraordinary canal heritage, promotes the Corridor as a world-class tourism destination, and fosters vibrant communities connected by more than 500 miles of waterway. It achieves its mission in partnership with the National Park Service, New York State agencies, non-profit organizations, local residents, and more than 200 communities across the full expanse of upstate New York.

For more information visit www.eriecanalway.org

Provided Information