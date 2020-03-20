Library services in response to COVID-19

Effective Tuesday, March 17, all libraries in the Monroe County Library System are closed to the public. Library directors have been in regular contact with their town supervisors and have made the decision to close to support the recommendation of social distancing in response to COVID-19.

The library system has taken the following steps:

1. Current materials borrowed will now be due on May 18, 2020, allowing you to retain the materials in your possession without fines. Please keep all materials borrowed until notified otherwise.

2. Physical hold expiration dates have been extended until further notice. When libraries re-open holds will be filled in order for each library location.

3. Library user accounts with outstanding fines and fees (above $35) that would normally be referred to a collection agency will not be referred at this time.

Check with your local library for changes to services and limited remote services available.

Available Online Resources

Library patrons are encouraged to use our online resources, particularly Overdrive, where MCLS has increased digital collections. Overdrive maintains e-books, audiobooks, and magazines through its website (Overdrive) and app (Libby). If you need more information, visit https://help.overdrive.com/en-us/categories/getting-started.htm

Barnes & Noble and VitalSource have made e-Textbooks available for free for students through May 25, 2020. Listed eligibility requirements are that students must:

Attend a 2-year or 4-year institution on a semester academic calendar.

Students must be enrolled in course(s) that began prior to March 16, 2020

Use an institution-provided email address

Additional instructions and further details for college students about this service can be found at https://brockport.libanswers.com/online2020/faq/290777

Check with your local public and school libraries for other available online resources.

