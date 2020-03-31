American Legion Post #330 receives $1,500 donation

Legion member Peter Evinsky (left) and his sister, Auxiliary member Lisa DaLaParte (right) participated in a Veterans for Vets Disc Golf event over the winter, raising $1,500 for Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post #330 in Spencerport. Post treasurer Dan Walker (center) is also pictured.

Dynamic Discs and Latitude 64 offered the event, which was designed to meet three goals – giving disc golfers a chance to play in an organized event during the winter months, providing an environment for a disc golfer without any tournament experience to play in an organized event, and providing an opportunity for a local disc golf community to raise money that gets returned to that same community to organizations tasked with serving veterans. Peter said, “The American Legion in Spencerport was chosen because it is near and dear to my heart as a member there, and I see first-hand their wonderful work in our community for our veterans.”

Peter has a daughter now serving on the USS Nimitz, and Lisa has a son in the United States Marine Corps. Anyone interested in learning more about the sport of disc golf, can go to the Greater Rochester Disc Golf Club page on Facebook or visit grdgc.org.

Provided information and photo