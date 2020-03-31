Virtual “Woods Talk” on vernal pools

Join a Facebook Live “Woods Talk” on April 3 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. about vernal pools with Laura Bailey, Northwest Regional Director of the Master Forest Owner Program, brought to you in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County (CCE-Monroe). This virtual talk will be coming to you live from the edge of a vernal pool in the woods. Join in and learn about the unique geology and hydrology of these seasonal wetlands, the animals that depend on their occurrence, and the plant communities associated with them. During this talk you will be able to listen to the calls of different frog species that depend on and visit these pools, identify the tree species surrounding the pool, get an in depth look into one of the few thermogenic plants in the world – the skunk cabbage, and more.

The talk will allow participants to ask questions in real time. Locations in Monroe County, where you can take a walk on your own to look for vernal pools, will be shared.

For registration, visit the Master Forest Owner Program – Northwest Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/3301267513236596/.

