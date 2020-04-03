Greece Runner Helping Small Business

Scott Parr takes running event to a virtual platform

Parr has organized a virtual run to raise money for three Rochester area running stores. “We have no cap, we want to raise as much money as possible to be split three ways between Rochester Running Company, Medved Running and Walking Outfitters and Fleet Feet Rochester,” Parr said. All proceeds raised, 100%, will be donated to the stores in equal amounts. The shops can use the money raised as they see fit.

Here is how it works, from Friday, April 3rd at 8AM until Sunday, April 5th at 8PM the objective is to run 19 miles. Use a treadmill, a trail, or on the road. You can run, walk or hike. This fundraiser is about the people who build our community, the small businesses, they do so much. This is an opportunity for the community to give them a little boost.

Complete the miles and submit your results here www.docs.google.com/forms. You are also encouraged to share your runs virtually, video chat with friends from the treadmill, post photos online, share everything, just stay away from each other! Use the hashtags #RocOurShops and #SaveOurShops when you share on social media.

Results are due by 9PM on April 5th.

Provided Information