Connecting with nature at home

The Cumming Nature Center has adapted their Forest School program to a virtual format to give all children access to its innovative Forest School model. Classes are offered on Tuesdays or Thursdays through April 23, 2020, and are perfect for children ages five to 13.

Forest School recognizes the intrinsic relationship between children and nature and nurtures this relationship through unstructured play, curiosity-driven learning, hands-on projects, and basic outdoor skills development. The goal of these online programs is to encourage students to explore their backyard landscape.

Online Forest School classes are held via a Zoom video call. Participants will receive a link to join the Zoom call after registration and before each class. Some Tuesday classes are already sold out, so more options have been added on Thursdays. Register at https://rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center/forest-school.

Cost per child is $4 per class. If the cost is prohibitive at this time, reach out to Nathan at nhayes@rmsc.org for scholarship information.

