Cumming Nature Center offers Maple Sugaring “To-Go”

While the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) Cumming Nature Center (CNC) had to cancel Maple Sugaring Weekends in March due to COVID-19, CNC is offering a fun alternative to do at home – Maple Sugaring To-Go. People can purchase a bucket full of maple sugaring treats and tools for drive-thru pick-up or at-home delivery.

The Maple Sugaring To-Go buckets come in two sizes, Family Bucket ($55) and Littler Bucket ($45), and will include maple syrup, maple-flavored candy, buttermilk pancake mix (gluten-free options available), one tree tap, one sap tube, one food grade bucket with a lid, and instructions for tapping your own trees and making syrup

Drive-thru pick-up will be offered on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and noon. Deliveries will be offered on Thursdays for an additional $20 fee (depending on location). Orders must be made in advance on the CNC webpage, https://rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center/. There is a limited supply of to-go buckets available.

“Maple Sugaring has been a tradition for many regional families for more than 40 years and we’re looking for ways to keep the tradition alive during this challenging time,” said Nathan Hayes, Director of the Cumming Nature Center. “We want to do what we can to support local businesses through this as well.”

Maple Sugaring is the CNC’s major annual fundraising event and helps maintain CNC operation costs. Due to the cancellation of the event, RMSC and CNC hope that this activity can help raise the additional funds that the non-profit organizations rely on.

