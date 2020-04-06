Front Step Portraits offered to Spencerport Community

Army Veteran and Visual Studies Graduate Student at SUNY Brockport, Christopher Cilento, was looking for something to do that would help others during this time of self-distancing. He decided to put his talents to work to benefit families in the community, as well as Eagle Star, the local Veteran’s Home.

Last week Chris began offering free “Front Step Portraits” to families and businesses in the Spencerport community. Chris goes to local homes and businesses to take professional photographs. The photographs are then sent to the families or businesses digitally for them to use and enjoy free of charge. The pictures are also posted on Facebook and Instagram using the hash tag #thefrontstepsproject. Chris does not charge a fee for these pictures, but does ask for a good faith donation to be made to Eagle Star, the local veteran’s home for veterans displaced or in transition. Eagle Star is a non-profit organization that houses up to 14 male veterans in the Village of Spencerport. They rely heavily on donations from the community for support. “The purpose of this project is to bring us together at a time when we might feel isolated. I aim to highlight the faces of our community during a time when we might not see them passing by at the coffee shop, store or gym,” Chris said.

It takes about five minutes for Chris to take the pictures. When he arrives he stays in his car and sends the family a text to let them know that he is there. He maintains at least ten feet of distance to ensure everyone’s safety during this health crisis. He uses his telephoto lens for the photographs. “Everyone seems to love it and really appreciate it,” he said. Chris also added that everyone has been happy to help the veterans at Eagle Star, it is their opportunity to also give back.

Chris grew up in Delta, Pennsylvania and moved to the Spencerport area as a graduate student at SUNY Brockport. Being a veteran himself, Chris understands the benefits of using the arts as therapy. After he completes his Masters in Visual Arts, Chris hopes to someday have his own Veteran’s Non-Profit to assist veterans with PTSD using Art Therapy.

At this time Chris is only accepting photography appointments in the Spencerport area. He hopes that photographers from other towns will also jump in to do similar things in their communities. To schedule your “Front Step Portraits” with Chris contact him via Facebook at chris.cilento.90.