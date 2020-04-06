Spring cleaning for a safer home

With many people home after a winter that caused wind damage and more, now is the time for homeowners to protect and safeguard their property. Small repairs now can save time and money and avoid hassles down the road.

Spring cleaning checklist:

•Inspect your roof. Look for damaged shingles or tiles and have them replaced. Don’t miss the base of the chimney. Repair any cracks to prevent water damage from leaks.

•Trim your trees. Prune tree limbs regularly to keep them away from your home, decks, and outbuildings in case strong winds or precipitation cause them to break. If a tree is too close to your home, consider having it removed.

•Clean out your gutters. Remove leaves, sticks, and other debris so spring showers can flow freely. Make sure gutters are secure, and downspouts drain away from your foundation. If possible, extend the bottom of the downspout away from your home by at least six feet.

•Test wood for water damage. Make sure wood on your home is not soft when you press it. It isn’t just exposed wood that is at risk. Even vinyl- or aluminum-sided homes have wooden framing and trim. Repair or replace soft wood as needed.

•Check for appliance leaks. Look for signs of leakage around your washing machine, dishwasher, refrigerator, water heater, and other appliances that use water. Consider installing water sensors near appliances and in areas that could leak or flood. They can alert you, through an alarm or mobile app, when water touches them. Even small leaks can lead to major damage.

•Clean your dryer vent. Nearly 3,000 home dryer fires happen every year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, causing $35 million in property loss annually. Cleaning dryer vents could prevent about a third of those fires. Make sure to clean your lint trap after every use.

