Brockport Parade of Lights winners

Brockport Police Officers Tyler Dawson and Josh Sime presenting the first place check to the winners of the Brockport Parade of Lights. The first place winner was the Grinch float made by a group of friends including: Patrick and Dawn Didas; Greg and Kim Thompson; Bill and Ginger Hall and their son Cole; Brian and Sheila Thomas and their son Joe; Brenda and Tod Bauch and their daughter Morgan; Peter and Kris Sharpe. The group will donate the prize money to the Brockport Toy Shelf and Food Shelf.

Provided photo and information